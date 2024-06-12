Danish krone to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Czech korunas is currently 3,309 today, reflecting a -0.236% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.016% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 3,319 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 3,290 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a -0.179% decrease in value.