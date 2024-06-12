Czech koruna to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Danish kroner is currently 0.302 today, reflecting a 0.036% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.131% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.304 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0.301 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.179% increase in value.