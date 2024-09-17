רינגיט מלזי to New Zealand dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the רינגיט מלזי to New Zealand dollars history summary. This is the רינגיט מלזי (MYR) to New Zealand dollars (NZD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MYR and NZD historical data from 17-09-2019 to 17-09-2024.
תרשים המרת MYR ל-NZD
1 MYR = 0.37944 NZD
0
רינגיט מלזי to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for רינגיט מלזי to New Zealand dollars is currently 0.379 today, reflecting a 1.213% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of רינגיט מלזי has remained relatively stable, with a 1.289% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of רינגיט מלזי to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.380 on 17-09-2024 and a low of 0.373 on 13-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-09-2024, with a 0.343% increase in value.
כיצד להמיר רינגיט מלזי לדולר ניו זילנדי
- 1
הזנת הסכום
יש להקליד בתיבה את סכום הכסף שברצונך להמיר.
- 2
בחירת מטבע
לבחור ב-MYR מתוך התפריט הנפתח הראשון כמטבע שאותו ברצונך להמיר וב-NZD בתפריט הנפתח השני כמטבע שאליו ברצונך להמיר.
- 3
זה הכל!
מחשבון ההמרה שלנו יציג את השער הנוכחי להמרת MYR לNZD וכיצד הוא השתנה במהלך היום, השבוע או החודש האחרונים.
