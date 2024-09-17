רינגיט מלזי to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for רינגיט מלזי to New Zealand dollars is currently 0.379 today, reflecting a 1.213% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of רינגיט מלזי has remained relatively stable, with a 1.289% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of רינגיט מלזי to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.380 on 17-09-2024 and a low of 0.373 on 13-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-09-2024, with a 0.343% increase in value.