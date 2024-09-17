רינגיט מלזי to Bulgarian levs Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the רינגיט מלזי to Bulgarian levs history summary. This is the רינגיט מלזי (MYR) to Bulgarian levs (BGN) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MYR and BGN historical data from 17-09-2019 to 17-09-2024.

RM1.000 MYR = лв0.4132 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17 Sept 2024
Wise

חיסכו בשליחת כסף לחו"ל

תרשים המרת MYR ל-BGN

0

Updated a few seconds ago
שער יציג

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

מצפה לשער מטבע טוב יותר?

הגדר/י התראות ותקבל/י הודעה כששער המטבע ישתנה לטובה. הסיכומים היומיים שלנו מאפשרים לא להחמיץ את עדכוני שער המטבע.

BGN

רינגיט מלזי to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for רינגיט מלזי to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.413 today, reflecting a 1.105% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of רינגיט מלזי has remained relatively stable, with a 1.142% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of רינגיט מלזי to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.413 on 17-09-2024 and a low of 0.407 on 12-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-09-2024, with a 0.319% increase in value.

Top currencies on September 17, 2024

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.2971.4883.7990.90.761.3655.748
1 SGD0.77111.14164.6050.6940.5861.04842.979
1 AUD0.6760.876156.6150.6080.5130.91937.663
1 INR0.0120.0150.01810.0110.0090.0160.665

הזהרו מפני שערי חליפין יקרים. הגופים הפיננסים השונים - כולל בנקים - נוטים לגלגל עלויות נוספות על לקוחותיהם על ידי הצגת שער חליפין מופקע. הטכנולוגיה החכמה שפיתחה Wise מאפשרת לנו להציע לכם תמיד שער חליפין אטרקטיבי.

השוואת שערי חליפין

כיצד להמיר רינגיט מלזי ללב בולגרי

  • 1

    הזנת הסכום

    יש להקליד בתיבה את סכום הכסף שברצונך להמיר.

  • 2

    בחירת מטבע

    לבחור ב-MYR מתוך התפריט הנפתח הראשון כמטבע שאותו ברצונך להמיר וב-BGN בתפריט הנפתח השני כמטבע שאליו ברצונך להמיר.

  • 3

    זה הכל!

    מחשבון ההמרה שלנו יציג את השער הנוכחי להמרת MYR לBGN וכיצד הוא השתנה במהלך היום, השבוע או החודש האחרונים.

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.

שאלות נפוצות לגבי שער ה-