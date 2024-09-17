רינגיט מלזי to Bulgarian levs Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the רינגיט מלזי to Bulgarian levs history summary. This is the רינגיט מלזי (MYR) to Bulgarian levs (BGN) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MYR and BGN historical data from 17-09-2019 to 17-09-2024.
תרשים המרת MYR ל-BGN
1 MYR = 0.41325 BGN
0
רינגיט מלזי to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history
The exchange rate for רינגיט מלזי to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.413 today, reflecting a 1.105% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of רינגיט מלזי has remained relatively stable, with a 1.142% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of רינגיט מלזי to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.413 on 17-09-2024 and a low of 0.407 on 12-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-09-2024, with a 0.319% increase in value.
כיצד להמיר רינגיט מלזי ללב בולגרי
- 1
הזנת הסכום
יש להקליד בתיבה את סכום הכסף שברצונך להמיר.
- 2
בחירת מטבע
לבחור ב-MYR מתוך התפריט הנפתח הראשון כמטבע שאותו ברצונך להמיר וב-BGN בתפריט הנפתח השני כמטבע שאליו ברצונך להמיר.
- 3
זה הכל!
מחשבון ההמרה שלנו יציג את השער הנוכחי להמרת MYR לBGN וכיצד הוא השתנה במהלך היום, השבוע או החודש האחרונים.
