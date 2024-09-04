Salvadoran colón to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Indian rupees is currently 9.595 today, reflecting a 0.052% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.032% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 9.599 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 9.581 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.086% increase in value.