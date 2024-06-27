South African rand to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Thai bahts is currently 2.034 today, reflecting a 0.961% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a -0.442% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 2.049 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 2.006 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.687% increase in value.