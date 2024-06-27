South African rand to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 1,245.500 today, reflecting a 0.733% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a -1.192% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 1,265.090 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1,230.770 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 1.226% increase in value.