남아프리카공화국 랜드 시에라리온 레오네스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 남아프리카공화국 랜드 시에라리온 레오네스 is currently 1,253.060 today, reflecting a 0.123% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.017% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 시에라리온 레오네스 has fluctuated between a high of 1,265.090 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1,227.330 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 1.226% increase in value.