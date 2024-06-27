South African rand to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Malagasy ariaries is currently 245.786 today, reflecting a 0.390% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a -1.586% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 251.080 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 243.710 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.761% decrease in value.