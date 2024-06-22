남아프리카공화국 랜드 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 남아프리카공화국 랜드 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) is currently 250.126 today, reflecting a -0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.725% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) has fluctuated between a high of 251.080 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 243.304 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.576% decrease in value.