South African rand to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 16.791 today, reflecting a 0.449% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a -1.135% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 17.049 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 16.630 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.674% increase in value.