남아프리카공화국 랜드 스리랑카 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 남아프리카공화국 랜드 스리랑카 루피로 is currently 16.975 today, reflecting a -0.087% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.770% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 스리랑카 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 17.049 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 16.505 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.592% decrease in value.