South African rand to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Angolan kwanzas is currently 47.607 today, reflecting a 0.500% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a -1.013% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 48.732 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 47.226 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.951% decrease in value.