남아프리카공화국 랜드 앙골라 콴자스 여행 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 남아프리카공화국 랜드 앙골라 콴자스 여행 is currently 48.307 today, reflecting a 0.535% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.722% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 앙골라 콴자스 여행 has fluctuated between a high of 48.732 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 46.989 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.951% decrease in value.