Vanuatu vatu to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 0.068 today, reflecting a -0.901% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -1.297% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.069 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 0.068 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 1.135% increase in value.