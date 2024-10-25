Vanuatu vatu to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 66.180 today, reflecting a 0.369% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.388% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 66.277 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 65.732 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.444% increase in value.