Vanuatu vatu to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Comorian francs is currently 3.764 today, reflecting a -0.320% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.445% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 3.798 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 3.759 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a -0.184% decrease in value.