Vietnamese dong to Turkish liras Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Vietnamese dong to Turkish liras history summary. This is the Vietnamese dong (VND) to Turkish liras (TRY) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of VND and TRY historical data from 25-10-2019 to 25-10-2024.

₫1.000 VND = TL0.001350 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 25 Oct 2024

VND to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TRY

Vietnamese dong to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vietnamese dong to Turkish liras is currently 0.001 today, reflecting a 0.157% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vietnamese dong has remained relatively stable, with a -0.277% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vietnamese dong to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 0.001 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -0.324% decrease in value.

Top currencies on October 25, 2024

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.510.9241.321,387.551.38633.798151.835
1 AUD0.66210.6120.874918.9740.91822.384100.56
1 EUR1.0821.63411.4281,501.611.49936.576164.315
1 SGD0.7581.1440.711,051.371.0525.609115.048

Compare exchange rates

