Vietnamese dong to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vietnamese dong to Algerian dinars is currently 0.005 today, reflecting a -0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vietnamese dong has remained relatively stable, with a -0.932% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vietnamese dong to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.005 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 0.005 on 23-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -0.283% decrease in value.