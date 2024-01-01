Russian rubles to Belarusian rubles today

Convert RUB to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
37.21 byn

руб1.000 RUB = Br0.03721 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.584
1 EUR1.06911.4627.7710.8441.6011.4589.389
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3170.5781.0950.99261.162
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.503

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Belarusian Ruble
1 RUB0.03721 BYN
5 RUB0.18605 BYN
10 RUB0.37210 BYN
20 RUB0.74420 BYN
50 RUB1.86051 BYN
100 RUB3.72102 BYN
250 RUB9.30255 BYN
500 RUB18.60510 BYN
1000 RUB37.21020 BYN
2000 RUB74.42040 BYN
5000 RUB186.05100 BYN
10000 RUB372.10200 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Russian Ruble
1 BYN26.87430 RUB
5 BYN134.37150 RUB
10 BYN268.74300 RUB
20 BYN537.48600 RUB
50 BYN1,343.71500 RUB
100 BYN2,687.43000 RUB
250 BYN6,718.57500 RUB
500 BYN13,437.15000 RUB
1000 BYN26,874.30000 RUB
2000 BYN53,748.60000 RUB
5000 BYN134,371.50000 RUB
10000 BYN268,743.00000 RUB