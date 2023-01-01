5 Russian rubles to Belarusian rubles

Convert RUB to BYN at the real exchange rate

5 rub
0.18 byn

1.00000 RUB = 0.03689 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.906051.324957.100050.7854531.468211.319683.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462357.836330.8669651.620471.4564491.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383215.358730.5928171.108130.99596262.8043
1 CNY0.1408440.1276110.18661110.1106260.2067890.18585811.72

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Belarusian Ruble
1 RUB0.03689 BYN
5 RUB0.18444 BYN
10 RUB0.36887 BYN
20 RUB0.73774 BYN
50 RUB1.84435 BYN
100 RUB3.68871 BYN
250 RUB9.22177 BYN
500 RUB18.44355 BYN
1000 RUB36.88710 BYN
2000 RUB73.77420 BYN
5000 RUB184.43550 BYN
10000 RUB368.87100 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Russian Ruble
1 BYN27.10970 RUB
5 BYN135.54850 RUB
10 BYN271.09700 RUB
20 BYN542.19400 RUB
50 BYN1355.48500 RUB
100 BYN2710.97000 RUB
250 BYN6777.42500 RUB
500 BYN13554.85000 RUB
1000 BYN27109.70000 RUB
2000 BYN54219.40000 RUB
5000 BYN135548.50000 RUB
10000 BYN271097.00000 RUB