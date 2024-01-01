Paraguayan guaranis to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert PYG to BTN at the real exchange rate

₲1.000 PYG = Nu.0.01056 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:39
PYG to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BTN
1 PYG to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01080.0111
Low0.01060.0106
Average0.01070.0109
Change-1.59%-4.48%
1 PYG to BTN stats

The performance of PYG to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0108 and a 30 day low of 0.0106. This means the 30 day average was 0.0107. The change for PYG to BTN was -1.59.

The performance of PYG to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0111 and a 90 day low of 0.0106. This means the 90 day average was 0.0109. The change for PYG to BTN was -4.48.

Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 PYG0.01056 BTN
5 PYG0.05282 BTN
10 PYG0.10564 BTN
20 PYG0.21128 BTN
50 PYG0.52820 BTN
100 PYG1.05639 BTN
250 PYG2.64097 BTN
500 PYG5.28195 BTN
1000 PYG10.56390 BTN
2000 PYG21.12780 BTN
5000 PYG52.81950 BTN
10000 PYG105.63900 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Paraguayan Guarani
1 BTN94.66220 PYG
5 BTN473.31100 PYG
10 BTN946.62200 PYG
20 BTN1,893.24400 PYG
50 BTN4,733.11000 PYG
100 BTN9,466.22000 PYG
250 BTN23,665.55000 PYG
500 BTN47,331.10000 PYG
1000 BTN94,662.20000 PYG
2000 BTN189,324.40000 PYG
5000 BTN473,311.00000 PYG
10000 BTN946,622.00000 PYG