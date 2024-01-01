Paraguayan guaranis to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert PYG to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 pyg
11.11 btn

₲1.000 PYG = Nu.0.01111 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDINREURPHPSGDCADGBP
1 USD11.50383.5430.92558.5891.3491.3740.782
1 AUD0.665155.5770.61638.9760.8970.9140.52
1 INR0.0120.01810.0110.7010.0160.0160.009
1 EUR1.0811.62490.281163.3141.4581.4840.845

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Paraguayan guarani

PYG to USD

PYG to AUD

PYG to INR

PYG to EUR

PYG to PHP

PYG to SGD

PYG to CAD

PYG to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 PYG0,01111 BTN
5 PYG0,05554 BTN
10 PYG0,11109 BTN
20 PYG0,22217 BTN
50 PYG0,55543 BTN
100 PYG1,11085 BTN
250 PYG2,77713 BTN
500 PYG5,55425 BTN
1000 PYG11,10850 BTN
2000 PYG22,21700 BTN
5000 PYG55,54250 BTN
10000 PYG111,08500 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Paraguayan Guarani
1 BTN90,02120 PYG
5 BTN450,10600 PYG
10 BTN900,21200 PYG
20 BTN1.800,42400 PYG
50 BTN4.501,06000 PYG
100 BTN9.002,12000 PYG
250 BTN22.505,30000 PYG
500 BTN45.010,60000 PYG
1000 BTN90.021,20000 PYG
2000 BTN180.042,40000 PYG
5000 BTN450.106,00000 PYG
10000 BTN900.212,00000 PYG