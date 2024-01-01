Philippine pesos to South African rand today

Convert PHP to ZAR at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = R0.3058 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:38
PHP to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ZAR
1 PHP to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31020.3203
Low0.30340.3034
Average0.30680.3130
Change-0.70%-2.27%
1 PHP to ZAR stats

The performance of PHP to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3102 and a 30 day low of 0.3034. This means the 30 day average was 0.3068. The change for PHP to ZAR was -0.70.

The performance of PHP to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3203 and a 90 day low of 0.3034. This means the 90 day average was 0.3130. The change for PHP to ZAR was -2.27.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / South African Rand
1 PHP0.30583 ZAR
5 PHP1.52916 ZAR
10 PHP3.05831 ZAR
20 PHP6.11662 ZAR
50 PHP15.29155 ZAR
100 PHP30.58310 ZAR
250 PHP76.45775 ZAR
500 PHP152.91550 ZAR
1000 PHP305.83100 ZAR
2000 PHP611.66200 ZAR
5000 PHP1,529.15500 ZAR
10000 PHP3,058.31000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Philippine Peso
1 ZAR3.26978 PHP
5 ZAR16.34890 PHP
10 ZAR32.69780 PHP
20 ZAR65.39560 PHP
50 ZAR163.48900 PHP
100 ZAR326.97800 PHP
250 ZAR817.44500 PHP
500 ZAR1,634.89000 PHP
1000 ZAR3,269.78000 PHP
2000 ZAR6,539.56000 PHP
5000 ZAR16,348.90000 PHP
10000 ZAR32,697.80000 PHP