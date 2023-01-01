5 Philippine pesos to South African rand

Convert PHP to ZAR at the real exchange rate

5 php
1.65 zar

1.00000 PHP = 0.33038 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / South African Rand
1 PHP0.33038 ZAR
5 PHP1.65189 ZAR
10 PHP3.30378 ZAR
20 PHP6.60756 ZAR
50 PHP16.51890 ZAR
100 PHP33.03780 ZAR
250 PHP82.59450 ZAR
500 PHP165.18900 ZAR
1000 PHP330.37800 ZAR
2000 PHP660.75600 ZAR
5000 PHP1651.89000 ZAR
10000 PHP3303.78000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Philippine Peso
1 ZAR3.02684 PHP
5 ZAR15.13420 PHP
10 ZAR30.26840 PHP
20 ZAR60.53680 PHP
50 ZAR151.34200 PHP
100 ZAR302.68400 PHP
250 ZAR756.71000 PHP
500 ZAR1513.42000 PHP
1000 ZAR3026.84000 PHP
2000 ZAR6053.68000 PHP
5000 ZAR15134.20000 PHP
10000 ZAR30268.40000 PHP