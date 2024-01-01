Philippine pesos to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert PHP to VUV at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = VT2.086 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:36
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PHP to VUV conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

VUV
1 PHP to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.12162.1437
Low2.07352.0735
Average2.09502.1079
Change-0.96%0.37%
View full history

1 PHP to VUV stats

The performance of PHP to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1216 and a 30 day low of 2.0735. This means the 30 day average was 2.0950. The change for PHP to VUV was -0.96.

The performance of PHP to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1437 and a 90 day low of 2.0735. This means the 90 day average was 2.1079. The change for PHP to VUV was 0.37.

Track market ratesView PHP to VUV chart

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.21151.9957.115
1 CAD0.72310.671.0880.558997.801109.9625.148
1 EUR1.081.49211.6230.8321,488.93164.0857.681
1 AUD0.6650.9190.61610.513917.45101.1074.733

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Vanuatu Vatu
1 PHP2.08594 VUV
5 PHP10.42970 VUV
10 PHP20.85940 VUV
20 PHP41.71880 VUV
50 PHP104.29700 VUV
100 PHP208.59400 VUV
250 PHP521.48500 VUV
500 PHP1,042.97000 VUV
1000 PHP2,085.94000 VUV
2000 PHP4,171.88000 VUV
5000 PHP10,429.70000 VUV
10000 PHP20,859.40000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Philippine Peso
1 VUV0.47940 PHP
5 VUV2.39701 PHP
10 VUV4.79401 PHP
20 VUV9.58802 PHP
50 VUV23.97005 PHP
100 VUV47.94010 PHP
250 VUV119.85025 PHP
500 VUV239.70050 PHP
1000 VUV479.40100 PHP
2000 VUV958.80200 PHP
5000 VUV2,397.00500 PHP
10000 VUV4,794.01000 PHP