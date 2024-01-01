Philippine pesos to Nigerian nairas today

Convert PHP to NGN at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = ₦29.56 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:28
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PHP to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NGN
1 PHP to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High30.267830.2678
Low28.996627.1904
Average29.464528.7409
Change-0.95%7.19%
View full history

1 PHP to NGN stats

The performance of PHP to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 30.2678 and a 30 day low of 28.9966. This means the 30 day average was 29.4645. The change for PHP to NGN was -0.95.

The performance of PHP to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 30.2678 and a 90 day low of 27.1904. This means the 90 day average was 28.7409. The change for PHP to NGN was 7.19.

Track market ratesView PHP to NGN chart

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.32151.8757.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558998.097109.8995.148
1 EUR1.081.49211.6220.8321,489.04163.9557.681
1 AUD0.6660.920.61610.513917.937101.0734.735

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Nigerian Naira
1 PHP29.55760 NGN
5 PHP147.78800 NGN
10 PHP295.57600 NGN
20 PHP591.15200 NGN
50 PHP1,477.88000 NGN
100 PHP2,955.76000 NGN
250 PHP7,389.40000 NGN
500 PHP14,778.80000 NGN
1000 PHP29,557.60000 NGN
2000 PHP59,115.20000 NGN
5000 PHP147,788.00000 NGN
10000 PHP295,576.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Philippine Peso
1 NGN0.03383 PHP
5 NGN0.16916 PHP
10 NGN0.33832 PHP
20 NGN0.67665 PHP
50 NGN1.69162 PHP
100 NGN3.38323 PHP
250 NGN8.45808 PHP
500 NGN16.91615 PHP
1000 NGN33.83230 PHP
2000 NGN67.66460 PHP
5000 NGN169.16150 PHP
10000 NGN338.32300 PHP