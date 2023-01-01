20 Philippine pesos to Hungarian forints

Convert PHP to HUF at the real exchange rate

20 php
125 huf

1.00000 PHP = 6.25152 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.323150.905351.466810.784161288.1141.017.10005
1 CAD0.75577210.6842351.108580.592646973.51106.5715.36602
1 EUR1.104551.4614911.620170.866121422.77155.767.84236
1 AUD0.681750.9020580.6172210.534601878.16296.13364.84046

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Hungarian Forint
1 PHP6.25152 HUF
5 PHP31.25760 HUF
10 PHP62.51520 HUF
20 PHP125.03040 HUF
50 PHP312.57600 HUF
100 PHP625.15200 HUF
250 PHP1562.88000 HUF
500 PHP3125.76000 HUF
1000 PHP6251.52000 HUF
2000 PHP12503.04000 HUF
5000 PHP31257.60000 HUF
10000 PHP62515.20000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Philippine Peso
2000 HUF319.92200 PHP
5000 HUF799.80500 PHP
10000 HUF1599.61000 PHP
15000 HUF2399.41500 PHP
20000 HUF3199.22000 PHP
30000 HUF4798.83000 PHP
40000 HUF6398.44000 PHP
50000 HUF7998.05000 PHP
60000 HUF9597.66000 PHP
100000 HUF15996.10000 PHP
150000 HUF23994.15000 PHP
200000 HUF31992.20000 PHP