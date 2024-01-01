Philippine pesos to Haitian gourdes today

Convert PHP to HTG at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = G2.271 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:20
PHP to HTG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HTG
1 PHP to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.35392.3685
Low2.26602.2450
Average2.30982.3139
Change-3.29%1.14%
1 PHP to HTG stats

The performance of PHP to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3539 and a 30 day low of 2.2660. This means the 30 day average was 2.3098. The change for PHP to HTG was -3.29.

The performance of PHP to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3685 and a 90 day low of 2.2450. This means the 90 day average was 2.3139. The change for PHP to HTG was 1.14.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Haitian Gourde
1 PHP2.27052 HTG
5 PHP11.35260 HTG
10 PHP22.70520 HTG
20 PHP45.41040 HTG
50 PHP113.52600 HTG
100 PHP227.05200 HTG
250 PHP567.63000 HTG
500 PHP1,135.26000 HTG
1000 PHP2,270.52000 HTG
2000 PHP4,541.04000 HTG
5000 PHP11,352.60000 HTG
10000 PHP22,705.20000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Philippine Peso
1 HTG0.44043 PHP
5 HTG2.20214 PHP
10 HTG4.40428 PHP
20 HTG8.80856 PHP
50 HTG22.02140 PHP
100 HTG44.04280 PHP
250 HTG110.10700 PHP
500 HTG220.21400 PHP
1000 HTG440.42800 PHP
2000 HTG880.85600 PHP
5000 HTG2,202.14000 PHP
10000 HTG4,404.28000 PHP