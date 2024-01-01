Philippine pesos to Swiss francs today

Convert PHP to CHF at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = SFr.0.01496 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:14
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PHP to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CHF
1 PHP to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01520.0153
Low0.01490.0148
Average0.01500.0151
Change-0.40%-1.11%
View full history

1 PHP to CHF stats

The performance of PHP to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0152 and a 30 day low of 0.0149. This means the 30 day average was 0.0150. The change for PHP to CHF was -0.40.

The performance of PHP to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0153 and a 90 day low of 0.0148. This means the 90 day average was 0.0151. The change for PHP to CHF was -1.11.

Track market ratesView PHP to CHF chart

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5020.7711,379.04151.8357.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558998.111109.8945.15
1 EUR1.081.49211.6230.8321,489.5163.9957.685
1 AUD0.6660.920.61610.513918.027101.0774.736

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Swiss Franc
1 PHP0.01496 CHF
5 PHP0.07478 CHF
10 PHP0.14956 CHF
20 PHP0.29911 CHF
50 PHP0.74778 CHF
100 PHP1.49555 CHF
250 PHP3.73888 CHF
500 PHP7.47775 CHF
1000 PHP14.95550 CHF
2000 PHP29.91100 CHF
5000 PHP74.77750 CHF
10000 PHP149.55500 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Philippine Peso
1 CHF66.86510 PHP
5 CHF334.32550 PHP
10 CHF668.65100 PHP
20 CHF1,337.30200 PHP
50 CHF3,343.25500 PHP
100 CHF6,686.51000 PHP
250 CHF16,716.27500 PHP
500 CHF33,432.55000 PHP
1000 CHF66,865.10000 PHP
2000 CHF133,730.20000 PHP
5000 CHF334,325.50000 PHP
10000 CHF668,651.00000 PHP