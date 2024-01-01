Philippine pesos to Bahraini dinars today

Convert PHP to BHD at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = .د.ب0.006516 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:12
PHP to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BHD
1 PHP to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00670.0068
Low0.00650.0064
Average0.00660.0066
Change-3.07%1.00%
1 PHP to BHD stats

The performance of PHP to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0067 and a 30 day low of 0.0065. This means the 30 day average was 0.0066. The change for PHP to BHD was -3.07.

The performance of PHP to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0068 and a 90 day low of 0.0064. This means the 90 day average was 0.0066. The change for PHP to BHD was 1.00.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3810.9261.5020.771,379.06151.7957.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558998.27109.8815.15
1 EUR1.081.49211.6220.8321,489.73163.9857.686
1 AUD0.6660.920.61610.513918.316101.084.738

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bahraini Dinar
1 PHP0.00652 BHD
5 PHP0.03258 BHD
10 PHP0.06516 BHD
20 PHP0.13032 BHD
50 PHP0.32580 BHD
100 PHP0.65161 BHD
250 PHP1.62902 BHD
500 PHP3.25804 BHD
1000 PHP6.51607 BHD
2000 PHP13.03214 BHD
5000 PHP32.58035 BHD
10000 PHP65.16070 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Philippine Peso
1 BHD153.46700 PHP
5 BHD767.33500 PHP
10 BHD1,534.67000 PHP
20 BHD3,069.34000 PHP
50 BHD7,673.35000 PHP
100 BHD15,346.70000 PHP
250 BHD38,366.75000 PHP
500 BHD76,733.50000 PHP
1000 BHD153,467.00000 PHP
2000 BHD306,934.00000 PHP
5000 BHD767,335.00000 PHP
10000 BHD1,534,670.00000 PHP