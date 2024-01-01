Philippine pesos to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert PHP to AZN at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = man.0.02939 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:11
PHP to AZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AZN
1 PHP to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03040.0306
Low0.02940.0290
Average0.02990.0299
Change-3.10%1.06%
1 PHP to AZN stats

The performance of PHP to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0304 and a 30 day low of 0.0294. This means the 30 day average was 0.0299. The change for PHP to AZN was -3.10.

The performance of PHP to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0306 and a 90 day low of 0.0290. This means the 90 day average was 0.0299. The change for PHP to AZN was 1.06.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Azerbaijani Manat
1 PHP0.02939 AZN
5 PHP0.14693 AZN
10 PHP0.29387 AZN
20 PHP0.58773 AZN
50 PHP1.46933 AZN
100 PHP2.93866 AZN
250 PHP7.34665 AZN
500 PHP14.69330 AZN
1000 PHP29.38660 AZN
2000 PHP58.77320 AZN
5000 PHP146.93300 AZN
10000 PHP293.86600 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Philippine Peso
1 AZN34.02920 PHP
5 AZN170.14600 PHP
10 AZN340.29200 PHP
20 AZN680.58400 PHP
50 AZN1,701.46000 PHP
100 AZN3,402.92000 PHP
250 AZN8,507.30000 PHP
500 AZN17,014.60000 PHP
1000 AZN34,029.20000 PHP
2000 AZN68,058.40000 PHP
5000 AZN170,146.00000 PHP
10000 AZN340,292.00000 PHP