Philippine pesos to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert PHP to AOA at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = Kz15.84 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:10
PHP to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AOA
1 PHP to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.149117.1491
Low15.837815.1309
Average16.329516.1688
Change-6.28%4.41%
1 PHP to AOA stats

The performance of PHP to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.1491 and a 30 day low of 15.8378. This means the 30 day average was 16.3295. The change for PHP to AOA was -6.28.

The performance of PHP to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.1491 and a 90 day low of 15.1309. This means the 90 day average was 16.1688. The change for PHP to AOA was 4.41.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Angolan Kwanza
1 PHP15.83780 AOA
5 PHP79.18900 AOA
10 PHP158.37800 AOA
20 PHP316.75600 AOA
50 PHP791.89000 AOA
100 PHP1,583.78000 AOA
250 PHP3,959.45000 AOA
500 PHP7,918.90000 AOA
1000 PHP15,837.80000 AOA
2000 PHP31,675.60000 AOA
5000 PHP79,189.00000 AOA
10000 PHP158,378.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Philippine Peso
1 AOA0.06314 PHP
5 AOA0.31570 PHP
10 AOA0.63140 PHP
20 AOA1.26280 PHP
50 AOA3.15699 PHP
100 AOA6.31399 PHP
250 AOA15.78498 PHP
500 AOA31.56995 PHP
1000 AOA63.13990 PHP
2000 AOA126.27980 PHP
5000 AOA315.69950 PHP
10000 AOA631.39900 PHP