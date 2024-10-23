1 thousand Danish kroner to Tanzanian shillings

Convert DKK to TZS at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = tzs394.4 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:26
DKK to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TZS
1 DKK to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High408.9320408.9320
Low394.4130388.1490
Average401.0441400.0298
Change-2.76%1.61%
1 DKK to TZS stats

The performance of DKK to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 408.9320 and a 30 day low of 394.4130. This means the 30 day average was 401.0441. The change for DKK to TZS was -2.76.

The performance of DKK to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 408.9320 and a 90 day low of 388.1490. This means the 90 day average was 400.0298. The change for DKK to TZS was 1.61.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Tanzanian Shilling
1 DKK394.41300 TZS
5 DKK1,972.06500 TZS
10 DKK3,944.13000 TZS
20 DKK7,888.26000 TZS
50 DKK19,720.65000 TZS
100 DKK39,441.30000 TZS
250 DKK98,603.25000 TZS
500 DKK197,206.50000 TZS
1000 DKK394,413.00000 TZS
2000 DKK788,826.00000 TZS
5000 DKK1,972,065.00000 TZS
10000 DKK3,944,130.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Danish Krone
1 TZS0.00254 DKK
5 TZS0.01268 DKK
10 TZS0.02535 DKK
20 TZS0.05071 DKK
50 TZS0.12677 DKK
100 TZS0.25354 DKK
250 TZS0.63385 DKK
500 TZS1.26771 DKK
1000 TZS2.53541 DKK
2000 TZS5.07082 DKK
5000 TZS12.67705 DKK
10000 TZS25.35410 DKK