500 Danish kroner to Surinamese dollars

Convert DKK to SRD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = $4.779 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:11
DKK to SRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SRD
1 DKK to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.80044.8004
Low4.41454.1636
Average4.61524.4036
Change8.27%12.87%
1 DKK to SRD stats

The performance of DKK to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8004 and a 30 day low of 4.4145. This means the 30 day average was 4.6152. The change for DKK to SRD was 8.27.

The performance of DKK to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8004 and a 90 day low of 4.1636. This means the 90 day average was 4.4036. The change for DKK to SRD was 12.87.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3930.832300.21.61711.79890.806
1 USD0.926110.5480.77277.951.49710.92384.075
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3520.1421.0367.971
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6941360.8491.94414.181109.151

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Surinamese Dollar
1 DKK4.77933 SRD
5 DKK23.89665 SRD
10 DKK47.79330 SRD
20 DKK95.58660 SRD
50 DKK238.96650 SRD
100 DKK477.93300 SRD
250 DKK1,194.83250 SRD
500 DKK2,389.66500 SRD
1000 DKK4,779.33000 SRD
2000 DKK9,558.66000 SRD
5000 DKK23,896.65000 SRD
10000 DKK47,793.30000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Danish Krone
1 SRD0.20923 DKK
5 SRD1.04617 DKK
10 SRD2.09234 DKK
20 SRD4.18468 DKK
50 SRD10.46170 DKK
100 SRD20.92340 DKK
250 SRD52.30850 DKK
500 SRD104.61700 DKK
1000 SRD209.23400 DKK
2000 SRD418.46800 DKK
5000 SRD1,046.17000 DKK
10000 SRD2,092.34000 DKK