1 thousand Danish kroner to Gambian dalasis

Convert DKK to GMD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = D10.20 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:34
DKK to GMD conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

1 DKK to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.494310.5085
Low10.15469.8614
Average10.277610.2584
Change-1.50%2.27%
1 DKK to GMD stats

The performance of DKK to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.4943 and a 30 day low of 10.1546. This means the 30 day average was 10.2776. The change for DKK to GMD was -1.50.

The performance of DKK to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.5085 and a 90 day low of 9.8614. This means the 90 day average was 10.2584. The change for DKK to GMD was 2.27.

1 EUR11.0811.3880.832300.1721.61611.7990.812
1 USD0.926110.5450.77277.951.49610.91784.089
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3590.1421.0357.974
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6921360.9041.94314.176109.186

How to convert Danish kroner to Gambian dalasis

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Gambian Dalasi
1 DKK10.19930 GMD
5 DKK50.99650 GMD
10 DKK101.99300 GMD
20 DKK203.98600 GMD
50 DKK509.96500 GMD
100 DKK1,019.93000 GMD
250 DKK2,549.82500 GMD
500 DKK5,099.65000 GMD
1000 DKK10,199.30000 GMD
2000 DKK20,398.60000 GMD
5000 DKK50,996.50000 GMD
10000 DKK101,993.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Danish Krone
1 GMD0.09805 DKK
5 GMD0.49023 DKK
10 GMD0.98046 DKK
20 GMD1.96092 DKK
50 GMD4.90230 DKK
100 GMD9.80459 DKK
250 GMD24.51148 DKK
500 GMD49.02295 DKK
1000 GMD98.04590 DKK
2000 GMD196.09180 DKK
5000 GMD490.22950 DKK
10000 GMD980.45900 DKK