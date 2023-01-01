Cape Verdean escudos to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert CVE to VND at the real exchange rate

1000 cve
238166 vnd

1.00000 CVE = 238.16600 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874251.0858590.35791.493911.676470.964718.7224
1 GBP1.1438411.2421103.361.708881.917711.1034621.4165
1 USD0.920950.805088183.2141.37581.543920.8884517.2422
1 INR0.01106710.009674910.012017210.01653330.01855370.01067670.207203

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudo

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Vietnamese Dong
1 CVE238.16600 VND
5 CVE1190.83000 VND
10 CVE2381.66000 VND
20 CVE4763.32000 VND
50 CVE11908.30000 VND
100 CVE23816.60000 VND
250 CVE59541.50000 VND
500 CVE119083.00000 VND
1000 CVE238166.00000 VND
2000 CVE476332.00000 VND
5000 CVE1190830.00000 VND
10000 CVE2381660.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 VND0.00420 CVE
5 VND0.02099 CVE
10 VND0.04199 CVE
20 VND0.08398 CVE
50 VND0.20994 CVE
100 VND0.41988 CVE
250 VND1.04969 CVE
500 VND2.09938 CVE
1000 VND4.19876 CVE
2000 VND8.39752 CVE
5000 VND20.99380 CVE
10000 VND41.98760 CVE