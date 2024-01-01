Convert CVE to VND at the real exchange rate
Cape Verdean escudos to Vietnamese dongs today
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Vietnamese Dong
|1 CVE
|247,15200 VND
|5 CVE
|1.235,76000 VND
|10 CVE
|2.471,52000 VND
|20 CVE
|4.943,04000 VND
|50 CVE
|12.357,60000 VND
|100 CVE
|24.715,20000 VND
|250 CVE
|61.788,00000 VND
|500 CVE
|123.576,00000 VND
|1000 CVE
|247.152,00000 VND
|2000 CVE
|494.304,00000 VND
|5000 CVE
|1.235.760,00000 VND
|10000 CVE
|2.471.520,00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Cape Verdean Escudo
|1000 VND
|4,04610 CVE
|2000 VND
|8,09220 CVE
|5000 VND
|20,23050 CVE
|10000 VND
|40,46100 CVE
|20000 VND
|80,92200 CVE
|50000 VND
|202,30500 CVE
|100000 VND
|404,61000 CVE
|200000 VND
|809,22000 CVE
|500000 VND
|2.023,05000 CVE
|1000000 VND
|4.046,10000 CVE
|2000000 VND
|8.092,20000 CVE
|5000000 VND
|20.230,50000 CVE