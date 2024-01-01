Convert CVE to VND at the real exchange rate

Cape Verdean escudos to Vietnamese dongs today

1,000 cve
2,47,152 vnd

Esc1.000 CVE = ₫247.2 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:23
How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Vietnamese Dong
1 CVE247,15200 VND
5 CVE1.235,76000 VND
10 CVE2.471,52000 VND
20 CVE4.943,04000 VND
50 CVE12.357,60000 VND
100 CVE24.715,20000 VND
250 CVE61.788,00000 VND
500 CVE123.576,00000 VND
1000 CVE247.152,00000 VND
2000 CVE494.304,00000 VND
5000 CVE1.235.760,00000 VND
10000 CVE2.471.520,00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Cape Verdean Escudo
1000 VND4,04610 CVE
2000 VND8,09220 CVE
5000 VND20,23050 CVE
10000 VND40,46100 CVE
20000 VND80,92200 CVE
50000 VND202,30500 CVE
100000 VND404,61000 CVE
200000 VND809,22000 CVE
500000 VND2.023,05000 CVE
1000000 VND4.046,10000 CVE
2000000 VND8.092,20000 CVE
5000000 VND20.230,50000 CVE