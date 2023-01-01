5 Cape Verdean escudos to Vietnamese dongs

Convert CVE to VND at the real exchange rate

5 cve
1213 vnd

1.00000 CVE = 242.62600 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:03
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8692751.107192.05091.464031.61940.9329518.7896
1 GBP1.1503811.2736105.8951.684211.862941.0732521.6154
1 USD0.903250.785176183.1461.32241.462740.8426516.9719
1 INR0.01086360.009443340.01202710.01590460.01759240.01013460.204122

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Vietnamese Dong
1 CVE242.62600 VND
5 CVE1213.13000 VND
10 CVE2426.26000 VND
20 CVE4852.52000 VND
50 CVE12131.30000 VND
100 CVE24262.60000 VND
250 CVE60656.50000 VND
500 CVE121313.00000 VND
1000 CVE242626.00000 VND
2000 CVE485252.00000 VND
5000 CVE1213130.00000 VND
10000 CVE2426260.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 VND0.00412 CVE
5 VND0.02061 CVE
10 VND0.04122 CVE
20 VND0.08243 CVE
50 VND0.20608 CVE
100 VND0.41216 CVE
250 VND1.03039 CVE
500 VND2.06079 CVE
1000 VND4.12157 CVE
2000 VND8.24314 CVE
5000 VND20.60785 CVE
10000 VND41.21570 CVE