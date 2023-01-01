Bhutanese ngultrums to Mexican pesos today

Convert BTN to MXN at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
207.36 mxn

1.00000 BTN = 0.20736 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.372618.30250.919650.8045051.346251.665281.53941
1 CAD0.728544113.33420.6700180.5861180.9808031.213231.12153
1 ZAR0.05463730.074995210.05024820.0439560.07355550.09098640.0841092
1 EUR1.087351.492519.901210.87471.463841.810741.67388

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mexican Peso
1 BTN0.20736 MXN
5 BTN1.03680 MXN
10 BTN2.07360 MXN
20 BTN4.14720 MXN
50 BTN10.36800 MXN
100 BTN20.73600 MXN
250 BTN51.84000 MXN
500 BTN103.68000 MXN
1000 BTN207.36000 MXN
2000 BTN414.72000 MXN
5000 BTN1036.80000 MXN
10000 BTN2073.60000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MXN4.82253 BTN
5 MXN24.11265 BTN
10 MXN48.22530 BTN
20 MXN96.45060 BTN
50 MXN241.12650 BTN
100 MXN482.25300 BTN
250 MXN1205.63250 BTN
500 MXN2411.26500 BTN
1000 MXN4822.53000 BTN
2000 MXN9645.06000 BTN
5000 MXN24112.65000 BTN
10000 MXN48225.30000 BTN