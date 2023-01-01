Bangladeshi takas to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert BDT to IMP at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
7.29 imp

1.00000 BDT = 0.00729 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:33
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.084590.27491.488481.673610.9645518.7312
1 GBP1.1426611.23935103.1651.701011.912581.1021521.4057
1 USD0.92210.806875183.2411.37251.543210.889417.2717
1 INR0.01107730.009693230.012013310.01648830.01853910.01068460.20749

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Isle of Man pound
1 BDT0.00729 IMP
5 BDT0.03643 IMP
10 BDT0.07287 IMP
20 BDT0.14573 IMP
50 BDT0.36434 IMP
100 BDT0.72867 IMP
250 BDT1.82167 IMP
500 BDT3.64335 IMP
1000 BDT7.28670 IMP
2000 BDT14.57340 IMP
5000 BDT36.43350 IMP
10000 BDT72.86700 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Bangladeshi Taka
1 IMP137.23600 BDT
5 IMP686.18000 BDT
10 IMP1372.36000 BDT
20 IMP2744.72000 BDT
50 IMP6861.80000 BDT
100 IMP13723.60000 BDT
250 IMP34309.00000 BDT
500 IMP68618.00000 BDT
1000 IMP137236.00000 BDT
2000 IMP274472.00000 BDT
5000 IMP686180.00000 BDT
10000 IMP1372360.00000 BDT