Tajikistani somonis to Rwandan francs today

Convert TJS to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
123,267 rwf

SM1.000 TJS = R₣123.3 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:38
TJS to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High124.1770124.1770
Low121.2070118.3720
Average122.6713121.1410
Change1.59%4.13%
1 TJS to RWF stats

The performance of TJS to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 124.1770 and a 30 day low of 121.2070. This means the 30 day average was 122.6713. The change for TJS to RWF was 1.59.

The performance of TJS to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 124.1770 and a 90 day low of 118.3720. This means the 90 day average was 121.1410. The change for TJS to RWF was 4.13.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.3681.5131.6750.93721.048
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1811.7751.9651.09924.69
1 USD0.9170.782183.7741.3871.5360.85919.298
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

