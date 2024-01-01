Thai bahts to Turkish liras today

Convert THB to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
939.37 try

฿1.000 THB = TL0.9394 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:46
THB to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 THB to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.94060.9406
Low0.89500.8742
Average0.91420.8948
Change4.96%7.03%
View full history

1 THB to TRY stats

The performance of THB to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9406 and a 30 day low of 0.8950. This means the 30 day average was 0.9142. The change for THB to TRY was 4.96.

The performance of THB to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9406 and a 90 day low of 0.8742. This means the 90 day average was 0.8948. The change for THB to TRY was 7.03.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9171.3881.5370.78283.76818.261.327
1 EUR1.09111.5131.6760.85291.34919.9131.447
1 CAD0.7210.66111.1080.56360.36713.1590.956
1 AUD0.6510.5970.90310.50954.511.880.863

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Turkish Lira
1 THB0.93937 TRY
5 THB4.69685 TRY
10 THB9.39371 TRY
20 THB18.78742 TRY
50 THB46.96855 TRY
100 THB93.93710 TRY
250 THB234.84275 TRY
500 THB469.68550 TRY
1000 THB939.37100 TRY
2000 THB1,878.74200 TRY
5000 THB4,696.85500 TRY
10000 THB9,393.71000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Thai Baht
1 TRY1.06454 THB
5 TRY5.32270 THB
10 TRY10.64540 THB
20 TRY21.29080 THB
50 TRY53.22700 THB
100 TRY106.45400 THB
250 TRY266.13500 THB
500 TRY532.27000 THB
1000 TRY1,064.54000 THB
2000 TRY2,129.08000 THB
5000 TRY5,322.70000 THB
10000 TRY10,645.40000 THB