10 thousand Solomon Islands dollars to Philippine pesos

Convert SBD to PHP at the real exchange rate

10,000 sbd
68,520.40 php

1.00000 SBD = 6.85204 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8555551.0809589.6021.462151.649680.95222518.4332
1 GBP1.1688311.26345104.731.709011.92821.1129921.5454
1 USD0.925150.791484182.89191.352651.526140.8809517.0528
1 INR0.01116050.009548380.012063910.01631820.01841110.01062770.205723

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollars

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 SBD6.85204 PHP
5 SBD34.26020 PHP
10 SBD68.52040 PHP
20 SBD137.04080 PHP
50 SBD342.60200 PHP
100 SBD685.20400 PHP
250 SBD1713.01000 PHP
500 SBD3426.02000 PHP
1000 SBD6852.04000 PHP
2000 SBD13704.08000 PHP
5000 SBD34260.20000 PHP
10000 SBD68520.40000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 PHP0.14594 SBD
5 PHP0.72971 SBD
10 PHP1.45942 SBD
20 PHP2.91884 SBD
50 PHP7.29710 SBD
100 PHP14.59420 SBD
250 PHP36.48550 SBD
500 PHP72.97100 SBD
1000 PHP145.94200 SBD
2000 PHP291.88400 SBD
5000 PHP729.71000 SBD
10000 PHP1459.42000 SBD