5 Qatari rials to CFA francs beac

Convert QAR to XAF at the real exchange rate

5 qar
836 xaf

1.00000 QAR = 167.18100 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.00911.35075278.970.7946280.928751524.251.53245
1 INR0.012046910.01627233.360720.009572790.011188218.36240.0184612
1 CAD0.74032961.45411206.530.5882870.6875591128.451.13452
1 PKR0.003584610.2975560.0048419210.002848440.003329115.463850.00549324

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / CFA Franc BEAC
1 QAR167.18100 XAF
5 QAR835.90500 XAF
10 QAR1671.81000 XAF
20 QAR3343.62000 XAF
50 QAR8359.05000 XAF
100 QAR16718.10000 XAF
250 QAR41795.25000 XAF
500 QAR83590.50000 XAF
1000 QAR167181.00000 XAF
2000 QAR334362.00000 XAF
5000 QAR835905.00000 XAF
10000 QAR1671810.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Qatari Rial
1 XAF0.00598 QAR
5 XAF0.02991 QAR
10 XAF0.05982 QAR
20 XAF0.11963 QAR
50 XAF0.29908 QAR
100 XAF0.59815 QAR
250 XAF1.49538 QAR
500 XAF2.99076 QAR
1000 XAF5.98153 QAR
2000 XAF11.96306 QAR
5000 XAF29.90765 QAR
10000 XAF59.81530 QAR