20 Qatari rials to Rwandan francs

Convert QAR to RWF at the real exchange rate

20 qar
6,998 rwf

1.00000 QAR = 349.89000 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:32
How to convert Qatari rials to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Rwandan Franc
1 QAR349.89000 RWF
5 QAR1749.45000 RWF
10 QAR3498.90000 RWF
20 QAR6997.80000 RWF
50 QAR17494.50000 RWF
100 QAR34989.00000 RWF
250 QAR87472.50000 RWF
500 QAR174945.00000 RWF
1000 QAR349890.00000 RWF
2000 QAR699780.00000 RWF
5000 QAR1749450.00000 RWF
10000 QAR3498900.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Qatari Rial
1 RWF0.00286 QAR
5 RWF0.01429 QAR
10 RWF0.02858 QAR
20 RWF0.05716 QAR
50 RWF0.14290 QAR
100 RWF0.28580 QAR
250 RWF0.71451 QAR
500 RWF1.42902 QAR
1000 RWF2.85804 QAR
2000 RWF5.71608 QAR
5000 RWF14.29020 QAR
10000 RWF28.58040 QAR