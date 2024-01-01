5 Qatari rials to Isle of Man pounds

Convert QAR to IMP at the real exchange rate

5 qar
1.09 imp

1.00000 QAR = 0.21812 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:02
Beware of bad exchange rates.

How to convert Qatari rials to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Isle of Man pound
1 QAR0.21812 IMP
5 QAR1.09058 IMP
10 QAR2.18117 IMP
20 QAR4.36234 IMP
50 QAR10.90585 IMP
100 QAR21.81170 IMP
250 QAR54.52925 IMP
500 QAR109.05850 IMP
1000 QAR218.11700 IMP
2000 QAR436.23400 IMP
5000 QAR1090.58500 IMP
10000 QAR2181.17000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Qatari Rial
1 IMP4.58470 QAR
5 IMP22.92350 QAR
10 IMP45.84700 QAR
20 IMP91.69400 QAR
50 IMP229.23500 QAR
100 IMP458.47000 QAR
250 IMP1146.17500 QAR
500 IMP2292.35000 QAR
1000 IMP4584.70000 QAR
2000 IMP9169.40000 QAR
5000 IMP22923.50000 QAR
10000 IMP45847.00000 QAR