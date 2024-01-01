50 Philippine pesos to Uzbekistan soms

Convert PHP to UZS at the real exchange rate

50 php
11,119.90 uzs

1.000 PHP = 222.4 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.6951.4651.6560.9717.904
1 GBP1.17111.244103.8921.7161.9391.13620.971
1 USD0.9420.804183.5251.381.5590.91316.86
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Uzbekistan Som
1 PHP222.39800 UZS
5 PHP1,111.99000 UZS
10 PHP2,223.98000 UZS
20 PHP4,447.96000 UZS
50 PHP11,119.90000 UZS
100 PHP22,239.80000 UZS
250 PHP55,599.50000 UZS
500 PHP111,199.00000 UZS
1000 PHP222,398.00000 UZS
2000 PHP444,796.00000 UZS
5000 PHP1,111,990.00000 UZS
10000 PHP2,223,980.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Philippine Peso
1 UZS0.00450 PHP
5 UZS0.02248 PHP
10 UZS0.04496 PHP
20 UZS0.08993 PHP
50 UZS0.22482 PHP
100 UZS0.44965 PHP
250 UZS1.12411 PHP
500 UZS2.24823 PHP
1000 UZS4.49645 PHP
2000 UZS8.99290 PHP
5000 UZS22.48225 PHP
10000 UZS44.96450 PHP