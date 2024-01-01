5,000 Philippine pesos to Lesotho lotis

Convert PHP to LSL at the real exchange rate

5,000 php
1,674.89 lsl

1.000 PHP = 0.3350 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.380.9421.5580.8041,393.71154.3957.24
1 CAD0.72510.6831.1290.5831,010.04111.8935.247
1 EUR1.0611.46411.6530.8531,479.14163.867.683
1 AUD0.6420.8860.60510.516894.62299.1064.647

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Lesotho Loti
1 PHP0.33498 LSL
5 PHP1.67489 LSL
10 PHP3.34978 LSL
20 PHP6.69956 LSL
50 PHP16.74890 LSL
100 PHP33.49780 LSL
250 PHP83.74450 LSL
500 PHP167.48900 LSL
1000 PHP334.97800 LSL
2000 PHP669.95600 LSL
5000 PHP1,674.89000 LSL
10000 PHP3,349.78000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Philippine Peso
1 LSL2.98527 PHP
5 LSL14.92635 PHP
10 LSL29.85270 PHP
20 LSL59.70540 PHP
50 LSL149.26350 PHP
100 LSL298.52700 PHP
250 LSL746.31750 PHP
500 LSL1,492.63500 PHP
1000 LSL2,985.27000 PHP
2000 LSL5,970.54000 PHP
5000 LSL14,926.35000 PHP
10000 LSL29,852.70000 PHP