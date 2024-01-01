Mongolian tugriks to Colombian pesos today

Convert MNT to COP at the real exchange rate

₮1.000 MNT = $1.291 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:54
MNT to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

COP
1 MNT to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.31771.3177
Low1.25491.1914
Average1.28851.2535
Change2.85%8.34%
1 MNT to COP stats

The performance of MNT to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3177 and a 30 day low of 1.2549. This means the 30 day average was 1.2885. The change for MNT to COP was 2.85.

The performance of MNT to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3177 and a 90 day low of 1.1914. This means the 90 day average was 1.2535. The change for MNT to COP was 8.34.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Colombian Peso
1 MNT1.29070 COP
5 MNT6.45350 COP
10 MNT12.90700 COP
20 MNT25.81400 COP
50 MNT64.53500 COP
100 MNT129.07000 COP
250 MNT322.67500 COP
500 MNT645.35000 COP
1000 MNT1,290.70000 COP
2000 MNT2,581.40000 COP
5000 MNT6,453.50000 COP
10000 MNT12,907.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Mongolian Tugrik
1 COP0.77477 MNT
5 COP3.87387 MNT
10 COP7.74774 MNT
20 COP15.49548 MNT
50 COP38.73870 MNT
100 COP77.47740 MNT
250 COP193.69350 MNT
500 COP387.38700 MNT
1000 COP774.77400 MNT
2000 COP1,549.54800 MNT
5000 COP3,873.87000 MNT
10000 COP7,747.74000 MNT